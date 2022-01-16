 BearcatReport - UC Rides Past Wichita 61-57
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-16 15:12:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UC Rides Past Wichita 61-57

Associated Press
AP

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — David DeJulius scored 18 points and made a go-ahead layup with 2:20 remaining in the game as Cincinnati rallied past Wichita State 61-57 in American Athletic Conference play on Sunday.

Hayden Koval had 13 points for the Bearcats (13-5, 3-2). John Newman III added 10 points.

Tyson Etienne had 14 points and six assists for the Shockers (9-7, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Etienne's layup with 2:36 left to play gave Wichita State a 57-56 lead, but the Shockers went scoreless from there. Morris Udeze added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ricky Council IV scored 11.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}