UC Picked Second, Cumberland First-Team
Cincinnati was picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference Monday by the league's coaches. Junior guard Jarron Cumberland, meanwhile, was named to the AAC's pre-season first-team.
The Bearcats finished 31-5 last season and won the AAC regular-season and tournament championships. The wins marked a Cincinnati season school record.
Last season, Cumberland started all of the Bearcats' 36 games and averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He hit 60 three-pointers, tied for a team-high with Jacob Evans.
Cumberland kept up his shooting prowess in the post-season. He averaged 14 points per game, including a career-high 27 points in Cincinnati's NCAA Tournament first round win over Georgia State.
Cumberland was named the AAC’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year during his freshman season (2016-17) when he averaged 8.3 points and shot 49.3 percent (99 of 201) from the floor.
Coaches Preseason Poll
Finish – Team (1st-Place Votes) – Points
1 – UCF (6) – 114
2 – Cincinnati (3) – 107
3 – Houston (2) – 103
4 – Memphis (1) – 85
5 – UConn – 75
6 – Temple – 74
7 – SMU – 63
8 – Wichita State – 60
9 – Tulsa – 48
10 – Tulane – 23
11 – ECU – 22
12 – USF – 18
Preseason Player of the Year: B.J. Taylor, guard – UCF
Preseason Freshman of the Year: Nate Hinton, guard – Houston
Preseason All-Conference First Team:
Jalen Adams, guard – UConn*
Jarron Cumberland, guard – Cincinnati
Jeremiah Martin, guard – Memphis
Quinton Rose, guard – Temple
B.J. Taylor, guard – UCF
Second Team
^Corey Davis, Jr., guard – Houston
Tacko Fall, center – UCF
Jarrey Foster, guard – SMU
Markis McDuffie, forward – Wichita State
Jahmal McMurray, guard – SMU
Sterling Taplin, guard – Tulsa
*unanimous selection
^extra member due to tie in voting