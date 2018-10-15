Cincinnati was picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference Monday by the league's coaches. Junior guard Jarron Cumberland, meanwhile, was named to the AAC's pre-season first-team.

The Bearcats finished 31-5 last season and won the AAC regular-season and tournament championships. The wins marked a Cincinnati season school record.

Last season, Cumberland started all of the Bearcats' 36 games and averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He hit 60 three-pointers, tied for a team-high with Jacob Evans.

Cumberland kept up his shooting prowess in the post-season. He averaged 14 points per game, including a career-high 27 points in Cincinnati's NCAA Tournament first round win over Georgia State.

Cumberland was named the AAC’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year during his freshman season (2016-17) when he averaged 8.3 points and shot 49.3 percent (99 of 201) from the floor.



