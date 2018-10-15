Ticker
UC Picked Second, Cumberland First-Team

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport.com
Cincinnati was picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference Monday by the league's coaches. Junior guard Jarron Cumberland, meanwhile, was named to the AAC's pre-season first-team.

The Bearcats finished 31-5 last season and won the AAC regular-season and tournament championships. The wins marked a Cincinnati season school record.

Last season, Cumberland started all of the Bearcats' 36 games and averaged 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He hit 60 three-pointers, tied for a team-high with Jacob Evans.

Cumberland kept up his shooting prowess in the post-season. He averaged 14 points per game, including a career-high 27 points in Cincinnati's NCAA Tournament first round win over Georgia State.

Cumberland was named the AAC’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year during his freshman season (2016-17) when he averaged 8.3 points and shot 49.3 percent (99 of 201) from the floor.


Coaches Preseason Poll

Finish – Team (1st-Place Votes) – Points

1 – UCF (6) – 114

2 – Cincinnati (3) – 107

3 – Houston (2) – 103

4 – Memphis (1) – 85

5 – UConn – 75

6 – Temple – 74

7 – SMU – 63

8 – Wichita State – 60

9 – Tulsa – 48

10 – Tulane – 23

11 – ECU – 22

12 – USF – 18


Preseason Player of the Year: B.J. Taylor, guard – UCF

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Nate Hinton, guard – Houston

Preseason All-Conference First Team:

Jalen Adams, guard – UConn*

Jarron Cumberland, guard – Cincinnati

Jeremiah Martin, guard – Memphis

Quinton Rose, guard – Temple

B.J. Taylor, guard – UCF


Second Team

^Corey Davis, Jr., guard – Houston

Tacko Fall, center – UCF

Jarrey Foster, guard – SMU

Markis McDuffie, forward – Wichita State

Jahmal McMurray, guard – SMU

Sterling Taplin, guard – Tulsa

*unanimous selection

^extra member due to tie in voting

