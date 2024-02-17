ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dan Skillings Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds, Simas Lukosius made a key layup with 11 seconds left and Cincinnati defeated UCF 76-74 on Saturday.

Cincinnati led by 14 points early in the second half before Central Florida rallied and got within 61-59 on a Jaylin Sellers layup with a little less than five minutes left. Twice Darius Johnson scored to get the Knights within one point, then they tied the score on Johnson’s three-point play with 1:54 remaining.

After exchanging baskets, Cincinnati’s Aziz Bandaogo made the second of two free throws for a one-point lead with a minute remaining. UCF’s turnover on the next possession gave Cincinnati possession with 38 seconds left. Lukosius then made a layup for a three-point lead with 11 seconds remaining.