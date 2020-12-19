BearcatReport - UC Down Early, Routed at UGA 83-68

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Toumani Camara had 19 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday night, and Georgia beat Cincinnati 83-68, improving to 6-0 on the season for the Bulldogs’ best start since the 1982-83 Final Four team.

Camara had 14 points and eight rebounds in the first half when Georgia shot 56% from the field and pulled away to a 49-26 lead.

The Bearcats (2-4) were 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range in the first half and finished the game 5 of 29.