Two weeks after falling out of both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches' Polls, Cincinnati is back in.

The Bearcats are ranked No. 25 by the AP. And in the USA Today poll, they check in at No. 23, following their 42-0 rout yesterday of visiting Navy.

Cincinnati rose to No. 20 in the AP poll, before a 24-17 overtime loss Oct. 20 at Temple. The Bearcats were again in overtime last week and pulled out a 26-20 win at SMU.

Cincinnati is still among the FBS national leaders in a few statistical categories. The Bearcats are No. 9 in total defense, having allowed 289.3 yards per game, and No. 9 in scoring defense, having allowed 15.8 points per game.

Cincinnati hosts South Florida Saturday for a 7 pm kickoff. The game will be televised nationally by ESPNU.

The Bulls are No. 10 among FBS teams in total offense, with 500.3 yards per game.