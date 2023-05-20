Utah Valley ended Cincinnati's 2022-23 season in March, with a win in the NIT quarterfinals. But it's the Bearcats who nearly two months later got the biggest win.

On Saturday, Wolverines center Aziz Bandaogo announced he plans to transfer to Cincinnati, to play this fall in Clifton.

A seven-foot junior from Senegal, Bandaogo was the WAC defensive player of the year last season. He averaged 11.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 2022-23. The latter ranked third among Division I players.

Bandaogo is the Bearcats' fourth addition from the transfer portal. He Jamille Reynolds from Temple. CJ Fredrick from Kentucky and Simas Lukosius from Butler.