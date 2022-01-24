UC Adds Cummings, Stewart To Staff

Cincinnati football head coach Luke Fickell announced on Monday the additions of offensive line coach Mike Cummings and outside linebackers coach Walter Stewart, a former team captain and defensive lineman for the Bearcats.

Cummings brings 35 years of experience coaching offensive lines to the Bearcats, including 16 seasons at Central Michigan where he coached Eric Fisher, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft, and teamed with current UC offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli on the Chippewas’ staff from 2010-13.

“I’m excited to announce Mike Cummings as our offensive line coach,” Fickell said. “Mike is as respected as any offensive line coach in the country and his track record speaks for itself. He’s had success at every stop in his career and is an outstanding developer of offensive linemen. Mike is a proven leader and an excellent teacher of the game. He is a tremendous addition to our coaching staff.”

In 2021, Cummings helped lead the Chippewas to a 9-4 record as junior offensive linemen Bernhard Raimann and Luke Goedeke proved to be two of the nation’s top tackles. Both earned invitations to the Senior Bowl, All-MAC First Team honors and All-America accolades from Pro Football Focus.

In 2019, Cummings’ offensive line paved the way for two CMU running backs to rush for 1,000 yards as the Chippewas led the MAC in total yards (6,070).

Cummings, who served CMU as offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and a graduate assistant during five separate stints, was the offensive coordinator for the Chippewas from 2010-13. He coached five All-MAC offensive line selections during that four-year stretch, including Fisher who was picked No. 1 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 Draft. CMU’s passing attack finished in the nation’s Top 25 twice during the stretch.

He also has coached at VMI, Connecticut, Marshall, Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Michigan State during his illustrious career.