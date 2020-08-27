BearcatReport - UC Adds Army To 2020 Slate

The University of Cincinnati has agreed to terms on a 2020 home football game against Army West Point, Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced Wednesday night.

The Bearcats and Black Knights will square off on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 inside Nippert Stadium. Game time and TV opportunities will be announced when available. UC will play a return game at Michie Stadium on Oct. 4, 2031.

The two teams have met six time previously on the gridiron with the all-time series tied 3-3. The first matchup came in 1963 and the last game came in 2004. UC holds a 2-1 advantage in games played at Nippert.

UC returns 16 of 22 starters on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, 55 letterwinners and 13 of the team's top 15 tacklers from the 2019 team which won 11 games, the AAC East Division title and the Birmingham Bowl. The Bearcats ended the season ranked No. 21 in all three major polls, won 11 games for only the fourth time in the program's 132 seasons and had back-to-back 11-win seasons for only the second time in school history.

The Bearcats are slated to open 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 19 against Austin Peay inside Nippert Stadium.