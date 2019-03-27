Two Stand Out For 2020 Defender
There’s seven options, all full scholarship offers, for Colerain (OH) defensive back Deshawn Pace. And though he has yet to formalize any top lists, Pace concedes that two have separated themselve...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news