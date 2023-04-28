One of Cincinnati's speediest weapons on offense the past few seasons got his name called Friday in the NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Tre Tucker was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with pick No. 100 in the third round. He's the first Bearcats player selected this year, after they had a school-record nine players selected in 2022.

Tucker had 54 catches for 899 yards and nine touchdowns last season, all team and career-highs. But Tucker has been noted for his speed, 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

But Tucker is also a noted kick returner. He had three touchdowns last season.

A three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, Tucker was rather lightly recruited. He chose Cincinnati over offers from Temple, Liberty, Bowling Green, Toledo, Ball State and Eastern Michigan among others.