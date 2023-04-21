Thursday offered up another intriguing day within the transfer portal newswire, let's recap the day's action below. MORE: TRANSFER TRACKER

COMMITMENTS:

Jimmy Christ to Virginia

- Former Penn State offensive lineman Jimmy Christ decided to head back home, announcing his commitment to Virginia. Christ is a former Rivals250 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Sterling (Va.) Dominion. During the 2022 season, Christ appeared in 10 games for the Nittany Lions, primarily on special teams and as a reserve tackle.

Pair of Jackson State transfers heading to the SEC:

- After an official visit with Texas A&M last weekend, former Jackson State linebacker Jurriente "JD" Davis committed to the Aggies on Thursday. Davis is a former JUCO All-American at Hutchinson Community College before stops at Middle Tennessee State and Jackson State. During his lone season with the Tigers in 2022, Davis tallied 58 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. Davis also took an official visit with Kentucky and also held offers from Louisville and Oklahoma.

- Hooks will take his pass-catching talents to Ole Miss, announcing his pledge to the Rebels on Thursday night. The Orlando, Florida native started his collegiate career at Ohio before transferring to Jackson State. Last season, Hooks hauled in 64 catches for 750 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Tigers and will be another, experienced weapon that can help the Rebels immediately.

INTRIGUING NEW ENTRIES:

- Robinson isn't officially in the portal, but announced his intentions to do so on Thursday. The former Middle Tennessee State product appeared in 13 games, starting 11 at right tackle for the Cougars this past season. Expect his phone to be busy.

*****

- Hunter is coming off a productive season for the Flames, rushing for 854 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns while also hauling in 17 catches for 147 yards and an additional score. Hunter signed with Hawai'i out of high school and was equally as productive in his two years with the Rainbows, rushing for 834 yards and five touchdowns while catching 31 passes for 234 yards and two scores. You want an experience, versatile backfield option, Hunter is your guy.

*****

- Bryant is coming off a 2022 campaign where he threw for 2,732 yards (61.2%) and 21 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He started the first 11-games for the Bearcats before a season-ending injury. Bryant was the starting quarterback at his previous school, Eastern Michigan in the 2021 season.

AROUND THE PORTAL:

- Kelly continues to generate a lot of interest as Missouri entered the mix for him on Thursday. Currently, the former South Florida defensive end has an official visit scheduled with Georgia Tech on April 27th. Marshall, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Troy, and others have also offered.

*****

- Carter has been a hot commodity since entering the transfer portal, landing offers from the likes of Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Baylor, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Virginia just to name a few. The Florida native is coming off a 2022 season where he tallied 60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 11 pass deflections. He's hoping to take his first visit sometime next week and says he's planning to sit down with his family and discuss what schools he'll visit.

*****

- Since entering the portal on April 17th, Wallace has picked up a ton of interest. So far, he's received notable offers from Arizona State, Louisville, Colorado, and others. In two seasons with Monarchs, Wallace posted 46 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Wallace begins an official visit with Colorado today and also has an official scheduled with Louisville for the weekend of April 28th.

*****