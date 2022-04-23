Top scorer Travis Perry continuing to add high-major offers

His offers and interests are starting to pick up, and he sat down to discuss some of the programs involved in his recruitment.

When discussing the top scorers in the 2024 class, Travis Perry ’s name has to be brought up early and often. The 6-foot-2 guard, who is currently ranked No. 66 in the Rivals150 for the rising junior class, has already scored 3,000 points at the high school level.

Schools involved: “Right now I have offers from Ole Miss, Creighton, New Orleans, and Western Kentucky. The schools who haven’t offered but are recruiting me the hardest are Stanford, Virginia, Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Belmont, Murray State, Xavier and Saint Louis.”

Ole Miss: “I really like coach Kermit Davis, he’s a great coach. I’ve got a good connection with him. I went down there for an unofficial visit, and the campus is insane, it’s so nice down there. I like the way he runs things, he’s a really good guy, really personable. I have a good connection with him and like his style of play.”

Creighton: “I like coach (Greg) McDermott, I’ve been watching them and they’ve had a lot of good tournament runs. They’ve played well the last few years. I talk to coach (Alan) Huss, he’s the one who offered me. I really like their school, their tempo, and how they play.”

Western Kentucky: “I’ve been talking to them for awhile. Their coaches have been down to our school to watch us work out and stuff. They’ve been to a lot of our high school games and our AAU games. I’ve got a really good connection with coach (Phil) Cunningham and coach (Martin) Cross. I’ve talked with coach (Rick) Stansbury. It’s close to home and a lot of people I know go there.”

Stanford: “Definitely one of the first things that you think about when you think about Stanford is just the academic presence of it. Academics is something that I take very seriously, so being at a school like that where it’s a high priority and being a good person off of the basketball court is definitely appealing. I like their coaches, too. I called coach (Camryn) Crocker the other day and we are setting up a Zoom meeting sometime in the future.”

Virginia: “Coach (Tony) Bennett is a great coach. I really like the way they play, watching them, it’s always a fun game. They’ve got a great coaching staff, a great environment. I feel that it’s a great place where a player like me could thrive and play the type of game I want to play.”

Wisconsin: “I like the way that they play and I like their coaching staff. I just like how they operate and run things. They’ve been very competitive, and playing well over the last few years. They’ve had a lot of great players. One of my teammates just went down there and he said the environment is awesome. I feel like I’d fit in well there, also.”

Iowa: “I love their coaching staff. They’ve got one of the best coaching staffs in the country, I think. I really love the way that they run things and I love how they’ve played the last few years. I’ve been watching them a ton, and they’ve been making good runs.”

Cincinnati: “I went down there for an unofficial visit and it was a great atmosphere. I really liked all of their coaches. It was really cool to be on campus down there, because I hadn’t really talked to them too much before that. When I got down there, I had a good connection with all of them and meshed with all of them pretty well. They play at a good pace and it’s a good environment to play in. The campus was beautiful as well.”

Upcoming visits: “I don’t have any scheduled currently, but my high school team is going to go to Purdue’s team camp, Western Kentucky’s team camp, and Ole Miss’ team camp.”