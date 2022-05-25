Top-50 prospect Kavion Henderson details top contenders, summer visits

The weakside defensive end from Alabama is the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2024 class. Rivals caught up with him at the Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta to discuss the programs standing out, his upcoming summer visit schedule, and more.

The Rivals camp in Atlanta showcased many of the top recruits in the southeast. One such prospect is Kavion Henderson .

On the schools that are standing out most at this point: "Miami, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, a lot of schools, Cincinnati I really like too."

On Auburn: "I like (edge linebacker coach Roc Bellantoni), the way he’s recruiting me, the way he sat me down to watch film with me and my family. I was blessed to be in that position. I really like that about him."

On what Bellantoni likes about his game: "The way I use my speed, my hands. He told me to watch (Derick) Hall, I’ve got his number. I think I would be a versatile guy for them because I’m playing linebacker this year, outside and middle. I want them to roll me around how they did him."

On Miami: "The d-ends coach, (Rod Wright), he’s a great coach. (Defensive ends coach Joe Salave'a), he’s been recruiting me hard. They got in the mix. I really like them too. I’m looking forward to visiting them this summer. Yeah, I like the energy and vibe down there they’ve got. It’s great, I love it. I’m ready to visit this summer."

On Georgia: "Georgia got in my mix early. Them and Michigan blew my recruitment up, so I like that they got in early. That’s a big team that got in early, so I’ve been liking them ever since then, since ninth grade. It was Coach (Scott Cochran), then Coach (Dan) Lanning, I’ve talked to all of them, Coach (Kirby) Smart too."

On new Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe: "I watched film with him too. He got in contact with me real quick after he got there. He brings a lot energy, what he did at TCU. He’s around better players like Nolan Smith. His energy is off the wall. I like him a lot."

On Texas A&M: "What (head coach Jimbo Fisher) did with the class, like you said, the recruiting, he’s blown it off the charts this year. It’s blown a lot of people. A lot or people are saying stuff, but they’re recruiting good and I hope they do the same for me."

On if NIL is part of Texas A&M's pitch: "To be honest, they haven’t brought it up to me yet. I talk with LT Overton. I asked him about it and he said no, it was just straight up they just recruit good."

On Cincinnati: "I like Cincinnati. Coach (Gino Guidugli), the quarterbacks coach, he’s been recruiting me hard. I talk to their D-line coach (Walter Stewart). I think that might be my first visit, June 2."

On summer visits: "I know I’m going to Cincinnati, Miami, North Carolina, Arkansas, and LSU too."