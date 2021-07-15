Tolentino First Miller HS Commit

The first high school commitment of the Wes Miller era is a big one. And it's one he didn't have to go far for to get.

On Thursday afternoon, Hamilton (OH) 2022 three-star center Sage Tolentino announced via social media that he's committed to Cincinnati. Originally from Hawaii, Tolentino was also committed to Auburn from October until late last month. He'd since become a big target for Miller and the Bearcats.

Tolentino made a couple of trips with his family last month to Clifton and UC's campus and was sold after the visits.

Tolentino also suffered a knee injury that ended his summer schedule, last month.

