It didn't take long for another former Bearcat to go off the board in the NFL Draft.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Titans selected tight end Josh Whyle with pick No. 147 in the fifth round. He's the third former Cincinnati player taken in the Draft, following wide receivers Tre Tucker and Tyler Scott, who went in the third and fourth rounds.

At 6 feet, 6 inches and 250 pounds, Whyle is a big target. In five seasons with the Bearcats, he hauled in 88 catches for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns, including 32 catches for 326 yards last season.

At the NFL Combine, Whyle ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds and had a 33.5-inch vertical jump.

Whyle was a three-star member of Cincinnati's 2018 recruiting class from nearby La Salle. Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 27 tight end in the class and No. 24 player in Ohio. He chose the Bearcats over two dozen offers, including from Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, TCU and West Virginia.