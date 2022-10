One day after he decommitted from Boston College, St. Frances (Md.) three-star defensive end Brian Simms III has another home.

On Thursday afternoon, Simms announced he's now committed to Cincinnati. Simms visited the Bearcats unofficially Saturday, for their game against South Florida.

Simms was recruited primarily by assistant coach Walter Stewart, who just offered Simms a scholarship on Sept. 24.

The Bearcats now have 22 commitments in the 2023 class. That class is currently ranked No. 20 nationally by Rivals.com.

Check back for more on Simms' commitment and what it means for the Bearcats.