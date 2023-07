Another 513 product is staying home.

On Friday morning, Taft (OH) three-star cornerback Quinton Price announced his commitment. He plans on continuing his college career with the Bearcats.

Price was on hand Wednesday for Cincinnati's elite camp and barbecue with his teammate, 2025 defensive tackle Drayden Pavey. It was then that Price gave the staff his commitment. That was noted yesterday on our INsider post for site subscribers, as a public announcement was imminent.

Before his decision, Price claimed more than 10 total offers, a group that also included Kentucky, Purdue, West Virginia and Syracuse. He was recruited to the Bearcats primarily by assistant coach Kerry Coombs.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Price's decision and what it means for Cincinnati.