News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 14:51:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-Star Paul Still Open?

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

On March 20, Crisp County (Ga.) three-star linebacker Christopher Paul had made up his mind. He committed to Nebraska. But in the time since then, Paul hasn’t necessarily ended his recruitment. Th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}