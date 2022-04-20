Three-Star Moore Chooses Bearcats

On Wednesday afternoon, Badin (OH) three-star athlete Braedyn Moore went from eight finalists to one.

On social media, Moore announced he's committed to Cincinnati. He chose the Bearcats out of a top eight that also included Boston College, West Virginia, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Duke and Indiana.

"I just know they’re about business, but not only teaching me about football, but being a successful young man and they said a husband and a leader, in general,” Moore previously told BearcatReport.com.

Assistant coach Colin Hitschler served as Cincinnati's lead recruiter for Moore.

Moore is now the Bearcats' seventh commitment in the 2023 class. He joins four-star tight end Khamari Anderson and three-star pledges Evan Tengesdahl, Jackson McGohan, Jason Hewlett, Rohan Davy and Trevor Carter.

