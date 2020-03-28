Bryon Threats is one of the Midwest’s most dynamic athlete prospects in the 2021 class and he has the football world at his doorstep. But it is a reality that almost never was.

On a January night three years ago, Threats was struck by two bullets during an altercation with another group of teenagers.

“The way my mom looked at me when she seen I was shot, that made me look at life different,” Threats said. “If she would have lost her son that day, I don’t know how she would react. I didn’t want to put my mom through that pain again, so I knew I owed her everything after that moment. I knew I can’t live like that no more.”

Threats was shot once in the arm and once in the leg. His injuries were not life-threatening and he spent just one night in the hospital, but one of the bullets spent more than two years lodged in his arm. It was finally removed this past fall during his junior football season.

“I used to really want to be in the streets. I felt that was cool,” Threats said. “A lot of my cousins, we were our own little gang. We used to think the streets was the way to live. We were always in sports since we were young, but as we got older a lot of beef started going on and we got involved.”