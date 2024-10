Today, Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jonathan Thompson was named to the PFF National Team of the Week. Thompson had eight tackles and one forced fumble, which was graded as a 90.0 performance by PFF on Saturday against Colorado. The redshirt sophomore received a game ball by TFON as well for his performance.

His teammate Antwan Peek Jr., made the team two weeks ago, now Thompson is the next Bearcat to receive the honor.