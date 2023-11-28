Yesterday, an influx of college football players announced their intent to enter their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cincinnati was not immune. Players like Justin Wodtly, Jonathan Thompson and Myles Montgomery announced they intend to explore their options to transfer ahead of next season.

But on Tuesday, Cincinnati learned it will have a big building block returning. Nose tackle Dontay Corleone announced via social media that he intends to return to the Bearcats for his junior season.

Corleone has been heralded the past two seasons for his play and has widely been regarded as one of Cincinnati's most NFL-Draft-ready prospects.

This season, Corleone was a third-team all-America selection, as he finished with 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Corleone has two seasons of eligibility remaining, as he redshirted during the 2021 season. He's been viewed as high as a second round pick and as low as a late-round pick by various scouting services.