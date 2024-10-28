Advertisement
in other news
Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List
Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List
• J.T. Smith
Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days
Cincinnati Head Coach Wes Miller along with Player Simas Lukosius and Aziz Bandaogo discuss Big 12 Media Days
• Neil Meyer
Watch: Wes Miller speaks with reporters from Big 12 Media Day
Wes Miller Spoke with reporters at Big 12 media days
• Neil Meyer
in other news
Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List
Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List
• J.T. Smith
Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days
Cincinnati Head Coach Wes Miller along with Player Simas Lukosius and Aziz Bandaogo discuss Big 12 Media Days
• Neil Meyer
The Bearcats PFF grades vs Colorado
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- WR
- OT
- OT
- RB
- CB
- SDE
- ATH
- CB
- OG
Advertisement
Advertisement