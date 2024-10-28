Advertisement

in other news

Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

 • J.T. Smith
Big 12 Media Days recap and Quick Hits

Big 12 Media Days recap and Quick Hits

Big 12 Media Day recap and Quick Hits

 • Neil Meyer
Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days

Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days

Cincinnati Head Coach Wes Miller along with Player Simas Lukosius and Aziz Bandaogo discuss Big 12 Media Days

 • Neil Meyer
Watch: Wes Miller speaks with reporters from Big 12 Media Day

Watch: Wes Miller speaks with reporters from Big 12 Media Day

Wes Miller Spoke with reporters at Big 12 media days

 • Neil Meyer
Day-Day Thomas injury update

Day-Day Thomas injury update

Day-Day Thomas injury update Big 12 Media Day

 • Neil Meyer

in other news

Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

 • J.T. Smith
Big 12 Media Days recap and Quick Hits

Big 12 Media Days recap and Quick Hits

Big 12 Media Day recap and Quick Hits

 • Neil Meyer
Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days

Watch: Wes Miller, Simas Lukosius, Aziz Bandaogo Big 12 Media Days

Cincinnati Head Coach Wes Miller along with Player Simas Lukosius and Aziz Bandaogo discuss Big 12 Media Days

 • Neil Meyer
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 28, 2024
The Bearcats PFF grades vs Colorado
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement