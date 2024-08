Today, the Cincinnati Bearcats received a commitment from tight end DaMari Witherspoon. The 6'5", 220 pound member of the 2025 class is from Dallas, Georgia and attends East Paulding High School.

Witherspoon currently isn't ranked by Rivals, but has offers from Ball State, Toledo, Buffalo and more.

He has a frame that fits what coach Stepp and Satterfield like.