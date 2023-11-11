HOUSTON — Corey Kiner rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, Cincinnati piled up 204 rushing yards and the Bearcats earned their first Big 12 win with a 24-14 victory over Houston on Saturday night.

Emory Jones threw for 131 yards and a touchdown for the Bearcats (3-7, 1-6), who snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Jones threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Montgomery in the first quarter, and Kiner rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with eight minutes left in the second to put Cincinnati ahead 14-7. Kiner added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that upped the lead to 24-7.

The Bearcats had 368 yards of offense, while holding Houston to 241.