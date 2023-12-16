On Saturday, another Buckeye announced he plans to head to southwest Ohio.

Safety Kye Stokes announced via social media that he plans to transfer from Ohio State to Cincinnati. He joins running back Evan Pryor, who announced the same intention on Wednesday.

Stokes will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

This season, Stokes participated in three games for the Buckeyes, but didn't log a statistic. In 2022, he played in eight games and finished with 12 tackles and one forced fumble.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class out of Armwood (Fla.), Stokes was ranked No. 247 in the Rivals250. He was also the No. 18 safety nationally and No. 32 player in Florida for the class. Stokes initially signed with Ohio State over nearly two dozen other scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon and Nebraska.