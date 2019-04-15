LSU has reinstated embattled coach Will Wade and Cincinnati has their guy in John Brannen. In this week's edition of the Starting Five, Eric Bossi discusses those moves, Cassius Stanley and more.

For most of the last month, it had looked like Will Wade was on his way out as the head coach of LSU.

Unless you've been sleeping under a rock for some time, you know that Wade was suspended by LSU at the end of the season over questions arising from leaked transcripts of him being caught on FBI wiretaps. In those conversations, Wade appeared to be discussing paying a recruit.

However, after first refusing to speak with LSU about the matter, Wade has met with the school and he's been reinstated as the head coach.

Is Wade completely in the clear at this point? No, NCAA Enforcement representatives told Yahoo Sports that they have been waiting for the feds to finish their work before launching what figures to be many investigations. Wade and Arizona coach Sean Miller have been subpoenaed to appear in the second of three federal trials of college basketball figures, which starts next Monday.

But LSU certainly doesn't seem to fear what others have to say about the program as the move was pretty well-roasted on Sunday afternoon.

I said over the weekend in our Rivals Roundtable that LSU would need to rally late with the 2019 class. Wade being reinstated would be the first step but we'll have to see if he's able to overcome obstacles he's sure to face on the recruiting trail. Programs are certainly going to use the FBI cloud over Baton Rouge while recruiting against Wade and he's going to have some explaining to do with recruits.

But, he's got his job back and that's the first step.

