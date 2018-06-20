Spivey said "stay tuned" when asked about his commitment
A'Montae Spivey spent the weekend at Arkansas a couple of weeks ago and the No. 25-ranked prospect in Alabama had a great time.The Razorbacks impressed Spivey and his mother and he has now schedule...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news