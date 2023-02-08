Later this month, Cincinnati will again be well-represented at the annual NFL Combine.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that 319 prospects have been invited to participate in the Combine, which takes place Feb. 28 through March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. And of that group, six are Bearcats. Wide receivers Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker, Tight ends Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor, linebacker Ivan Pace and defensive back Arquon Bush each received invitations.

Only Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, TCU and Tennessee had more players invited. Alabama led all schools with 13, while Georgia had 12.

Pace was named defensive MVP last weekend at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Cincinnati's first unanimous all-American, Pace had 137 tackles, 21.5 for loss and 10 sacks in 2022, his lone season with the Bearcats. All ranked in the top 10 at the FBS level.

Whyle was also a first-team all-AAC selection this fall. He finished with 32 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns last fall. In his five seasons in Clifton, Whyle had 88 catches for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Scott was a second-team all-AAC selection. He had 54 catches for 899 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Bush was an AAC honorable mention, with 34 tackles and a pair of interceptions.



