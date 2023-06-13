Make it two.

Cincinnati scored not just one, but two commitments for the 2024 class on Tuesday. Berea (OH) three-star tight end Devyn Zahursky became the newest addition with his pledge.

Zahursky, like the other Tuesday commitment, Marqavious Saboor, officially visited the Bearcats this past weekend. Both gave the program their commitments during the weekend, but elected to announce their decisions on Tuesday.

Zahursky was recruited primarily by tight ends coach Josh Stepp. Zahursky chose Cincinnati over nearly 20 scholarship offers, including from Indiana, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

The three-star from northeast Ohio is also the Bearcats' second tight end commitment in the class. He joins Olentangy (OH) three-star Gavin Grover, who committed in April following Cincinnati's spring game.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Zahursky's decision.