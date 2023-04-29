On back to back days, Cincinnati has now had a wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft.

On Saturday, Tyler Scott had his name called at No. 133 in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears. He joins Tre Tucker, who was selected at pick No. 100 by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round on Friday.

Last season, Scott hauled in 54 catches for 899 yards and nine touchdowns all team and career-highs. He was also a second-team all-AAC selection.

At the NFL Combine, Scott ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds and had a 39.5-inch vertical jump.

A member of the 2020 recruiting class out of Norton (OH), Scott was a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and ranked as the No. 41 player in-state. He chose the Bearcats over scholarship offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa State, Indiana, Syracuse and others.