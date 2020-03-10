The University of Cincinnati duo of Jarron Cumberland and Trevon Scott were named All-American Athletic Conference First Team selections Tuesday.

It marks the second consecutive year Cumberland has received All-AAC First Team accolades and the second time in the last three seasons a pair of Bearcats were tabbed to the league's first team list. Gary Clark and Jacob Evans III were honored as First Team All-AAC honorees in 2018.

A gifted scorer and decision maker, Cumberland enters the postseason averaging 15.5 points and 4.9 assists in 2019-20. He finished league play ranked among the AAC's leaders in seven categories: assists (second at 6.1), scoring (fourth at 16.8), assist-to-turnover ratio (seventh at 1.5), minutes played (eighth at 34.9), blocks (10th at 0.9), free throw percentage (10th at .787) and field goal percentage (14th at .402).

Since moving to the point guard position, Cumberland has averaged 17.8 points and 6.3 assists over the last 13 games.

Cumberland's name appears throughout the UC record book as his career comes to a close. The senior enters the AAC Championship seventh in school history in both points (1,782) and assists (415), making him one of only four Bearcats (Oscar Robertson, Steve Logan and Deonta Vaughn) to surpass 1,700 points and 400 assists in a career. His 437 made free throws are the most in AAC history.

Cumberland's conference awards throughout his career also include: 2019 AAC Player of the Year, 2019 AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, 2019 First Team All-AAC selection (unanimous) and 2017 All-Rookie Team selection. He was named the AAC Player of the Week five times and tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll four times.

The athletic and versatile Scott took his game to the next level in 2019-20 averaging 11.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals this season for the Bearcats.

The owner of 13 double-doubles this season, including 11 during league play, Scott is attempting to become the first UC player to average a double-double since Dwight Jones averaged 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds in 1982-83. Scott's 10.5 rebounds are the most at UC since Pat Cummings averaged 11.3 rebounds during the 1978-79 campaign.

In league action, the redshirt-senior forward finished among the AAC's leaders in rebounds (first at 11.6), defensive rebounds (first at 8.9) field goal percentage (third at .511), minutes played (third at 35.6), steals (tied for fourth at 1.8), offensive rebounds (tied for fifth at 2.7) and blocks (ninth at 0.9).

Scott entered this week ranked among the nation's best in defensive rebounds (seventh at 7.77), rebounds per game (16th at 10.5), total rebounds (21st at 316) and double-doubles (32nd with 13) for the season.



Earlier this season, Scott was named AAC Player of the Week (Feb. 17) and was tabbed to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll three times (Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24). A year ago, he was named to the 2019 AAC All-Tournament Team.

Together, Cumberland and Scott have guided UC to 109 wins during their four-year careers. The win total ranked as the eighth most in the nation entering the week. Scott has played in 108 of the victories while Cumberland has taken part in 105 wins.

Since joining the league prior to the 2013-14 campaign, UC has seen six players earn All-AAC First Team honors, including Sean Kilpatrick (2014), Troy Caupain (2016), Clark (2018), Evans III (2018), Cumberland (2019, 2020) and Scott (2020).

// ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati; Trevon Scott, R-Sr., F, Cincinnati; Christian Vital, Sr., G, UConn; Precious Achiuwa, Fr., F, Memphis; *Martins Igbanu, Sr., F, Tulsa

// ALL-CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

Jayden Gardner, So., F, ECU; Nate Hinton, So., G, Houston; Caleb Mills, R-Fr., G, Houston; Quinton Rose, Sr., G, Temple; Jaime Echenique, Sr., C, Wichita State

// ALL-CONFERENCE THIRD TEAM

James Bouknight, Fr., G, UConn; Kendric Davis, So., G, SMU; Tyson Jolly, Jr., G, SMU; Isiaha Mike, Jr., F, SMU; Brandon Rachal, Jr., G, Tulsa

// ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

James Bouknight, G, UConn; *Caleb Mills, G, Houston; *Marcus Sasser, G, Houston; Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis; *Lester Quinones, G, Memphis