It's been an eventful week on the recruiting trail for Cincinnati. And it hasn't ended yet.

On Friday morning, the Bearcats landed another member of their 2024 class haul, when Clinton (SC) cornerback Zaravion Johnson announced his commitment. He's their eighth commitment of the class.

Johnson was recruited primarily by special teams coordinator and assistant coach Kerry Coombs. He chose Cincinnati out of a scholarship offer list that also included Virginia, Liberty and Charlotte.



Johnson wasn't a visitor for the Bearcats' spring game, but visited just prior, for their April 11 spring practice. He left that visit with an offer and announced soon after that visit that he planned to make his decision public this morning.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Johnson's decision a