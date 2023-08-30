WANT TO SPONSOR THIS RECURRING ARTICLE THIS SEASON? EMAIL JSTAMM2007@GMAIL.COM FOR MORE DETAILS! Talk about the Bearcats with other UC fans in The Cradle! Follow BearcatReport on X for the very latest news and tidbits! There's a lot of firsts on Saturday when Cincinnati hosts Eastern Kentucky. It's the first game of the season for both teams, the first for Scott Satterfield as Bearcats coach and the program's first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. For 16minutes on Tuesday, coach Scott Satterfield spoke with members of the media to talk about the Colonels and his thoughts on his own team ahead of the season-opener. Below, we highlight three main points Satterfield made from his remarks and decipher the deeper meaning of what he said.

“We are facing one of the better passing teams at the FCS level last year. A quarterback that has a great opportunity at the next level. I could absolutely see him on a team in the NFL next year. He's a guy that has good size, great confidence and can throw. He has a really good velocity on his ball. He also can throw the deep ball and he doesn't get rattled. I think it's certainly going to be a test for our defense. If you give this quarterback time, he can pick you apart. We got to be able to create some pressure there and get him off his spot in that pocket and make him move his feet a little bit. They do a great job of getting rid of the football, not many guys got to him last year. They do a good job of not holding the ball and letting those receivers get loose and him finding them. It’s going to be a great test, particularly for our defensive line to see if they can get some rush and to see what our defensive backs are made of. We have got some guys back there that are new, that are going to be playing so I am interested to see what those guys could do. It will be a great test.”

First off, the unnamed quarterback for Eastern Kentucky is sixth-year grad student Parker McKinney, who's put up some prolific numbers in his career. Last season, McKinney completed 315 of 459 passes (69% completion) for 3,956 yards and 33 touchdowns. What might be even more impressive, McKinney threw just eight interceptions in the 2022 campaign. He already has 9,718 yards passing for his career and is the EKU career leader in total offense, touchdown passes, passing yards, pass completions, and pass attempts. It's interesting that Satterfield never specifically addressed McKinney by name. He's one of the top players at the FCS level, period. And Satterfield clearly knows who he is, especially having faced him in 2021 at Louisville. It'll be a stout test for a Bearcats secondary right off the bat that returns Deshawn Pace and Bryon Threats, but will also rely on new transfers, like Jordan Young. Cincinnati will be tested early, as the Colonels will look to pass, pass and pass some more. It's a game like this where not only will the secondary have to cover well, but also to allow the Bearcats' stellar defensive front time to get to McKinney. Much is expected of Dontay Corlone and Jowon Briggs, specifically, but the whole defense will get an immediate test, as it's supposed to be Cincinnati's strength this season.

"Well, we added a lot more receivers in the receiver room. That was big to have some more players to throw to out there. I also think (Jones) worked hard in the summer, our whole team did and in the summertime now we're able to work a little bit more with our athletes and continue the development of offense and defense that we did in the spring. So, it's just nothing more of a comfort level for another couple of months. Bringing in some new guys, getting comfortable throwing the ball to those guys and then as we started camp, we started seeing, man, okay, a lot better play. I think we were able to hit some plays on our on our defense that we couldn't hit in the spring. I think it was night and day difference really from the spring to fall camp so I think Emory “Jones” has gotten better and better the last couple practices and Sunday he was he was really good. I think we got to have a great practice today and obviously the rest of this week. Because now you're narrowing your game plan. By the end of camp, you got everything in it. So now you're narrowing it down. Okay, here's the plays we're going to run against EKU. We're going to focus on these let's get really good at these plays this week. That's why I thought Sunday was really good because of the wide receivers. tight ends, backs and Emory “Jones” everybody was kind of more dialed in. Here's our game plan. Let's kind of just kind of go here. Even today now we're a lot more focused on that as well. So, we all think about by game week, when we get dialed in a lot better offensively, better execution and all that because during camp against our defense we're not game planning our defense. We're just running plays and we got a lot of stuff in and seeing how the guys react. It's a lot better now once we get to game week.”

From what we've seen and heard this fall camp, Jones has done nothing to relinquish the starting quarterback position and Satterfield has again given him his vote of confidence. But Satterfield talked more about the players around Jones than Jones himself. That's by design, however, since Jones is one of the lesser questions marks on offense. After all, he has just one starting offensive lineman back (Gavin Gerhardt) and virtually no returning weapons from last season's team. It remains to be seen which receiver(s) Jones forges an especially tight bond with and connects with. But the one constant we've heard coming out of camp is that Corey Kiner might finally resemble the Corey Kiner who won Mr. Ohio Football his senior season of high school. Kiner just never found traction at LSU and even last season at UC, never really got going, outside of a few sparks. If Kiner can find some kind of stride, that will allow Jones more opportunities to connect with some of his receivers, including Kiner on slip screens and bubbles. And until Jones feels comfortable, it's a safe bet that the Bearcats won't open the playbook too much. That makes Kiner even more valuable. But it appears Satterfield and offensive coordinator Brad Glenn have plenty of confidence that Jones will continue to make strides.

“Well, as you think about some of the starters that we had in the spring, a lot of those guys are still the starters as we head into camp. The guy that's kind of stuck out this August camp was Antwan Peak he’s a guy who was down the depth chart and now after the spring, he's number two safety. He a guy that will get to play, I mean he's going to get some good playing time. Some depth guys that we brought in, I thought D.J. Taylor is another guy who's listed as a backup but will be in the rotation, he'll be able to play there too and provides a lot of speed that we saw this spring for him in the back end. I feel like at the corner position that we got some guys with Sammy Anderson and Jordan Young, I think that they're solid players, but I think we have some other guys behind them. I think there going to be good. Justin Harris has played some ball for us. I think he gives us some more depth right out there as well. So it'll be good to see, I think more than anything where we've provided ourselves for depth as a wide receiver room. We didn't have any depth in the spring you know, and barely had some starters in the spring you know, and now you influx a lot of these guys and now I feel very confident seven or eight of those guys at the wide receiver room they can go out and play at a high level.”

