Cincinnati's fall camp begins today in preparation for the 2023 season. The Bearcats will spend two days at Nippert Stadium before they trek to Camp Higher Ground in Indiana for two weeks. Ahead of camp, coach Scott Satterfield spoke with members of the media for more than 20 minutes on Tuesday. Below, we highlight three main points Satterfield made from his remarks at the podium and decipher the deeper meaning of what he said.

WHAT HE SAID about the luxuries of no one knowing about this team yet:

“Guys will go back and kind of see what we've done in the past, in all three phases. We have a lot of new players too, we talked about it in Dallas, we have one returning starter on offense. So, a lot of new faces, particularly on that side of the ball. Defensively, we have some guys back on defense that are really good, solid players, but also some guys that are new to some positions that are playing. Scheme wise, it’s going to be different than what teams have seen Cincinnati do in the past. That part is going to be different for everybody. It's the same for the four teams that are coming in, there is going to be some learning for everybody to figure out what we do and what they do in the Big 12. What style of football has success, so that'll be interesting as we as we start season.”

WHAT HE MEANT:

Yes, as with just about every college program nowadays, there's little to no big information that gets out. The vast majority of coaches prefer everything to be in secret, with the exception of coaches like TCU's Sonny Dykes, who notoriously has invited media to watch nearly all of practice. And yes, we still don't know a ton about this team, specifically, with so many new faces. But we do know who the Bearcats' quarterback going into the season will be, senior transfer Emory Jones from Arizona State. It was presumed that junior Evan Prater, who started the Fenway Bowl and played behind Desmond Ridder for two seasons, would contend. But Satterfield said at the Big 12 Media Days that Prater would move to wide receiver, where he's now listed on the team's roster. So already, that's one less secret. Still, there are a lot of unknowns and as Satterfield said later in the press conference, he does plan to use that to his advantage. But right now, even he would tell you he wants to know more about his team, what players are best in different situations that arise throughout a game and throughout a season. And using the rather unique setup of Higher Ground, where he can be around and get to know his players even more, will give Cincinnati's staff an even better idea of what it has to work with this season.

Jones is at his third college, after stints at Florida and Arizona State and the former top 100 recruit is locked in as the season-opening starter barring a collapse. (Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

WHAT HE SAID about quarterback expectations at camp:

“In general, you want guys that are great decision makers because of what we're doing in our offense. Most plays, they can hand the ball off, they can take off running or they can throw it. They have to make that decision in a fraction of a second, and I love that. They have to be able to take care of the football, to me, that's the most important thing that they have to do. I want those guys that have the competitive fight and going to lead that offense to get first downs and touchdowns. The great offenses that I've been around, those quarterbacks have had that attribute. Then, you have to be accurate, obviously when you throw the football. I do think that the decision making is one of the most important aspects of the quarterback position. Being able to make the proper decisions and plays, that's what we're going to be looking for out of those guys. When it comes to the skill of playing quarterback, I think accuracy is probably the most important thing that a quarterback can have. To be able to throw it on a left shoulder or right shoulder, having an accuracy there is huge.”

WHAT HE MEANT:

Satterfield never mentioned the name Emory Jones in this answer. But his name is painted all over it. In other words, Satterfield explained why Jones got the nod as the starter heading into camp. Jones has all the tools that Satterfield looks for in a quarterback, including versatility. What Satterfield especially meant, in an indirect way towards Jones is: I know what you're capable of and you proved in the spring you could be the guy. Now go out and prove me right. In some ways, the pressure is off. We know Jones will be the guy to start the season and having moved his biggest challenger, Prater, to wide receiver, gives Jones even more reason to just go out and play. He doesn't have to look over his shoulder at Prater all fall camp, but can simply get to know all his teammates on offense better, including their tendencies. In other ways, Jones better live up to expectations, since he's clearly the guy. It seems likely that JUCO transfer Jack Perry will be the backup. Brady Drogosh, a true freshman, will also likely redshirt unless he scorches it during camp. That leaves Brady Lichtenberg as one of the unknowns at the position. Again, this is Jones' spot to lose. And again, all eyes will be on him to see how he handles being 'the guy' and everyone knowing it.

Corleone is one of UC's most important weapons on either side of the ball this season. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

WHAT HE SAID about creating a team around the defensive line

“It would It'd be hard pressed not to start with the defensive line. Number one, you have to be able to stop people, whoever you're playing. Number two, I think it's always more difficult to find really good, big guys that can move and we certainly have some really good big guys that can move. We also have experience there. That's one thing that you really can't coach that you either have or you don't we have that experience. We also have some leaders in that group. I wouldn't be hard pressed to think of another position group that has that kind of leadership on our team. They do it in the right way. They work hard, they’re all about the team. There are some good individual players there, but they speak about their teammates, and that's refreshing to be around that as a coach and so I'm excited about that group that we have. The two positions that I think that teams are built around are the offensive line and defensive line, and we certainly have a good grip on the defensive line. I think that will help our offensive line compete against them every single day because we are a bunch of new guys on our offensive line. It'll just make us better and I love being around those guys and watching those defensive line guys work.”

WHAT HE MEANT: