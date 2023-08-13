WANT TO SPONSOR THIS RECURRING ARTICLE THIS SEASON? EMAIL JSTAMM2007@GMAIL.COM FOR MORE DETAILS! Talk about the Bearcats with other UC fans in The Cradle! Follow BearcatReport on Twitter for the very latest news and tidbits! In just three weeks, Cincinnati will kickoff its 2023 campaign when it hosts Eastern Kentucky in both teams' season-openers. In preparation, the Bearcats held their first scrimmage of pre-season camp on Saturday, insider the confines of Nippert Stadium. For six and a half minutes on Saturday, coach Scott Satterfield spoke with members of the media to talk about the scrimmage and where Cincinnati is at this point in camp. Below, we highlight three main points Satterfield made from his remarks and decipher the deeper meaning of what he said.

Satterfield has put a lot of focus on UC's quarterbacks. (Phil Didion/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

WHAT HE SAID about the scrimmage overall:

"It was good for us to be out there and let the guys play ball. There were no coaches on the field, so they're on their own. I thought we did some good stuff on both sides, but there was some bad stuff. You're not game-planning though, but calling plays and seeing how guys react to it. There were some individual good plays, and offensively we did a nice job at taking care of the football with only two turnovers (out of 120 snaps), but we had some errant throws with interceptions. Penalty-wise, we had 16 and we have to clean those up. Two on defense cost them touchdowns. Overall, we got exactly what we wanted out of (the scrimmage)."

WHAT HE MEANT:

There's some kinks to be worked out, as should be expected this time of year. But particularly with so many new parts, mostly in the form of transfers. The fact that so many players who will likely be big contributors are transfers with college experience should lessen the time it takes for them to get everything down. But it's still a process and in the first scrimmage, Satterfield and the Bearcats are trying to work through all of it. There was a lot of situational looks in the scrimmage on Saturday, not, as Satterfield said, game-planning. Protecting the football appears to have gone well. Only two turnovers in 120 snaps is a great sign at this point. Having some sure hands is a great omen for any offense. Long way to go, but Satterfield has to feel good about ball security.

Lichtenberg is aiming for the backup QB spot this fall. (Phil Didion/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

WHAT HE SAID about the usage of the quarterback run game

"Since (I was) calling offenses in the mid-2000s, quarterbacks have been a big part of it. I like putting pressure on defenses with the quarterback run game, and Brady Lichtenberg had some real nice runs for first downs and touchdowns. Brady Drogosh went 99 yards and that big guy can run. It was a special deal to see that. It's a big part of our offense. Defense will have to defend the QB run game, and that opens up our tailbacks and throws downfield. We'll keep working it."

WHAT HE MEANT:

While we know that senior transfer Emory Jones will be the starter this fall for Cincinnati, the pecking order behind him is unclear. While senior Jack Perry has been quiet, it looks like it's more of a battle between the Bradys-- redshirt sophomore Brady Lichtenberg and freshman Brady Drogosh. Conventional wisdom says Lichtenberg should have a leg up. He's entering his third season with the Bearcats. But Drogosh is benefitting from the new offense run by coordinator Brad Glenn and so far, he's been tough to keep off the field from what we're hearing. Yesterday was another impressive outing by Drogosh. But in the case of most freshman quarterbacks, unless he's an absolute sure thing, the likelihood is that he'll redshirt and burn that redshirt only in an emergency. Still, the UC staff has to feel good seeing the progress of Drogosh, who did win two straight Division 2 state titles in Michigan to end his high school career.

Jones' decision-making is a key this camp for UC. (Phil Didion/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

WHAT HE SAID about Emory Jones working within his vision for the offense:

"Emory has done a real good job all camp of trying to sit in the pocket and make throws downfield while making the run the last thing he does. I don't think we've seen a full Emory dual-threat yet, but come game-time you'll see what the QB run can do when you start looking at what guys can do. I think it's gonna be a big part of his game, but also for all our quarterbacks."

