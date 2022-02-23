Salley Opens Up On UC Decommitment
Even before he committed to Cincinnati, Miamisburg (OH) three-star offensive lineman AJ Salley had been positively vocal about the Bearcats. And after he gave his pledge on Sept. 1, he became a ch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news