One of the nation's top 2023 defensive back recruits, Amare Snowden, is back on the market after backing off from his longtime pledge to Cincinnati this morning. With the departure of Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, Snowden thought it was in his best interest to re-explore his options moving forward.

Shortly after announcing his decision, Snowden sat down with Rivals to discuss the re-opening of his recruitment and his plans moving forward.