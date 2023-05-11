Prior to dropping his list of top schools, the Akron (Ohio) Hoban standout caught up with Rivals to break down why each of his top schools made the cut.

Rivals100 offensive lineman William Satterwhite has trimmed his list of over 30 offers down to a Top 10 consisting of Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan State, Michigan, Cincinnati and Minnesota.

Tennessee:

"The culture there is amazing and the program has become a great team over the years. When I’m there I feel like a priority and the program makes you feel like you're home. As well as the engineering."

Clemson:

"I get the same vibes as Tennessee and they're are one of best teams in the ACC. The coaching staff is great. The head coach has been there for many years and plans on staying."

Alabama:

"The best program over the past couple of years and (Nick) Saban has transform the culture into what everyone knows Alabama for today. They consistently have players drafted."

Penn State:

"Every time I’m there, they treat me like I’m already one of their players and they make me seem like a member of the family. The staff is amazing and it is one of the best Big Ten schools."

Georgia:

"Georgia has become one of the best programs over the past 2 years with winning back-to-back national championships. The fans and culture are what Georgia is all about. The team is like a southern family that bonds together like glue."

Auburn:

The culture and their new facilities are both amazing. Coach (Hugh) Freeze is rebuilding the program and looking to make a new name for Auburn."

Michigan State:

"Coach Kap (Chris Kapilovic) and Coach (Mel) Tucker are great guys and they are one of the better Big Ten teams."

Michigan:

"Michigan is a top tier program with a great engineering program and they get many guys drafted."

Cincinnati:

"Coach (Scott) Satterfield and the new staff. They are close to home and making the transition to a new conference that I would enjoy playing in. I have a good chance of starting and playing there as well."

Minnesota:

"A good football team as well as a great engineering school up north. They get the most offensive lineman drafted and the develop better offensive lineman."