Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2020 QB rankings
Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2020 class, and our focus to kick off Thursday is the quarterback position. A big senior season has vaulted Alabama commit Bryce Young to five-star status and into the top three of the overall rankings, where he joins fellow quarterback prospect D.J. Uiagalelei. Meanwhile, other prospects and programs are making news further down the rankings.
NEW RANKINGS RELEASE: Pro-style QB | Dual-threat QB
*****
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Analysts discuss new Rivals250 | New Rivals100 | Breaking down the new five-stars | Top 10 breakdown | Who could still finish in the top 10? | Why is Bresee No. 1? | Farrell's thoughts | Who could make a case for a fifth star?
*****
TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Texas
The Texas Longhorns locked up four-star quarterback Hudson Card 18 months ago. However, recruiting at quarterback was not done for Tom Herman in the 2020 class, and late last spring the Longhorns added a second in-state four-star quarterback in Ja’Quinden Jackson. Both Card and Jackson rank in the top six of the dual-threat quarterback rankings, and give Texas the highest-ranked quarterback duo in this 2020 class.
*****
PLAYER ON THE RISE: Evan Prater
Cincinnati commit Evan Prater was named Ohio’s Mr. Football after leading Cincinnati Wyoming to a 26-1 record over the last two seasons. His recruitment generated scholarship offers from more than 20 schools across the country, but Prater chose to remain close and play for Luke Fickell at the hometown school. Prater’s senior season showed that he had polished up the rough edges in his game to complement his athleticism and leadership qualities. He makes a 16-spot jump in the dual-threat quarterback rankings to land in the top 10.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CINCINNATI FANS AT BEARCATREPORT.COM
*****
PLAYER TO WATCH: CJ Stroud
A strong senior campaign continued Californian CJ Stroud’s ascension in the pro-style quarterback rankings, where he jumped nine spots and now resides in the top three. What makes Stroud interesting to watch, however, is that he is the highest-ranked uncommitted quarterback prospect left in the 2020 class. Quarterback recruiting usually wraps up early for most programs, but Stroud rolled the dice and was rewarded with some big, late offers. Big Ten programs Michigan and Ohio State are top contenders here, as are Oregon and USC.