Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2020 class, and our focus to kick off Thursday is the quarterback position. A big senior season has vaulted Alabama commit Bryce Young to five-star status and into the top three of the overall rankings, where he joins fellow quarterback prospect D.J. Uiagalelei. Meanwhile, other prospects and programs are making news further down the rankings. NEW RANKINGS RELEASE: Pro-style QB | Dual-threat QB

Bryce Young

TEAM WITH THE TOP COMMITS: Texas

The Texas Longhorns locked up four-star quarterback Hudson Card 18 months ago. However, recruiting at quarterback was not done for Tom Herman in the 2020 class, and late last spring the Longhorns added a second in-state four-star quarterback in Ja'Quinden Jackson. Both Card and Jackson rank in the top six of the dual-threat quarterback rankings, and give Texas the highest-ranked quarterback duo in this 2020 class.

PLAYER ON THE RISE: Evan Prater

Cincinnati commit Evan Prater was named Ohio's Mr. Football after leading Cincinnati Wyoming to a 26-1 record over the last two seasons. His recruitment generated scholarship offers from more than 20 schools across the country, but Prater chose to remain close and play for Luke Fickell at the hometown school. Prater's senior season showed that he had polished up the rough edges in his game to complement his athleticism and leadership qualities. He makes a 16-spot jump in the dual-threat quarterback rankings to land in the top 10.

PLAYER TO WATCH: CJ Stroud