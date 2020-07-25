Rivals.com AAC Roundtable: Best coach in the conference?
Representatives from Rivals.com's American Athletic Conference sites have teamed up for a week-long roundtable to discuss various topics regarding AAC football.
2019 was a great example of the coaching foundation in the American Athletic Conference. Six AAC teams made bowl appearances. Five of the teams in the conference won at least 10 games.
Give credit to a solid group of coaches in a conference that continues to get more attention -- and more respect -- each year. As we prepare for the upcoming 2020 season, the representatives from Rivals.com's AAC sites got together to speak about which coach stands above the rest in the conference.
In today's AAC Roundtable, the representatives ask the basic question: Who's the best coach in the conference?
Here are the following individuals who have agreed to participate for today's question (all names are in alphabetical order):
Kyle Gauss, assistant editor, OwlScoop.com (Temple)
Brandon Helwig, publisher, UCFSports.com (UCF)
Mike James, publisher, TheMidReport.com (Navy)
Mark Lindsay, publisher, PirateIllustrated.com (East Carolina)
Damon Sayles, managing editor, The HillTopics (SMU)
Isaac Simpson, beat writer, TigerSportReport.com (Memphis)
Guerry Smith, publisher, The Wave Report (Tulane)
Jason Stamm, managing editor, BearcatReport.com (Cincinnati)
QUESTION OF THE DAY: JULY 25
Who is the best coach in the AAC? And why?
GAUSS: I think it's Ken Niumatalolo. He's been at Navy for 14 years now and just continues to produce. Last season, he took a Swiss Army-knife player in Malcolm Perry and turned him into the conference's offensive player of the year. The Midshipmen might take a step back this year, but it also wouldn't surprise me if Niumatalolo pulled another rabbit out of his hat and turned a former unknown into the next Perry or Keenan Reynolds.
HELWIG: Without question, Navy's Ken Niumatalolo. He has the longevity and track record of success, perfecting a system that works for the academies. Some thought Navy might take a step back when they replaced a friendlier independent schedule with a full AAC slate, but they've stepped up to the challenge with a first-place West Division finish (solo or tie) in three of the five years they've been in the league.
Cincinnati's Luke Fickell and UCF's Josh Heupel are on the outside. To get in Niumatalolo territory, Fickell needs to win a championship, and Heupel needs to further step out of the shadow of Scott Frost. Though I feel Niumatalolo should be the pick here, I do believe Tulane's Willie Fritz isn't far behind. He doesn't get the national recognition he deserves, but what he's been able to build at an institution like Tulane is remarkable.
JAMES: Ken Niumatalolo has been one of the most consistent coaches in all of college football over the last 12 years, and he's done so at one of the most challenging places to win. He has led Navy to a share of three division titles after pundits questioned whether the Mids would even be able to compete in a conference as good as the American. He's the easy pick here.
LINDSAY: I like Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. He has found ways to keep Cincinnati in the hunt and has done an excellent job of recruiting for the Bearcats. Behind him, I would pick Josh Heupel, who has made UCF ever dangerous with an explosive offense and solid defense.
SAYLES: It'd be easy for me to say SMU's Sonny Dykes, as he's improved his team's record at Louisiana Tech in three years, then did the same at Cal, and now has pushed the Mustangs from a five-win 2018 to their first 10-win season in 35 years last season. But as much as I like Dykes, I'm going to go with Luke Fickell at Cincinnati -- in a close decision.
Fickell's coming off back-to-back 11-win seasons -- as well as back-to-back bowl victories -- and he's made the Bearcats a program to watch throughout the country. Cincinnati also has a put together a respectable 2021 class and has done well in recruiting since Fickell's arrival. Dykes, Navy's Ken Niumatalolo and UCF's Josh Heupel all are great picks, but today -- today -- I'm going with Fickell.
SIMPSON: As of today, I'm going to go with last year's winner, Navy's Ken Niumatalolo. They had a bounceback season in 2019, going 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the conference after a rough 2018. It takes a lot of discipline and technique to run the triple option, and he always has his guys ready to play. Similar to last season, I think they'll outperform preseason expectations in 2020.
SMITH: Cincinnati's Luke Fickell. He is recruiting at an elite level and gets his team to play hard every week. The Bearcats are balanced offensively and defensively, too. That's all you can ask for from a coach.
STAMM: Last season, I easily would have said Mike Norvell. The job he did at Memphis is quite impressive. But with him out, I think it's unquestionably Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. He's made the Bearcats one of the top teams not only in the AAC, but in the country. And in recruiting circles, he's pulled in a few four-star guys in the past couple of classes and has been among the finalists for multiple others. He's done a masterful job building that program into a contender, and he'll be tough to pull away. Fickell, as well as defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, seem right at home in the Queen City.
