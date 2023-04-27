CINCINNATI - The fourth stop of the Rivals Camp Series was in Cincinnati last weekend and a bunch of the area's top prospects showed out. Here are five college programs that should be pleased based on how top targets and commits performed.

CINCINNATI

Jake Wheelock

Naturally, with the Rivals Camp Series taking place just miles away from campus, there was a lot of talk regarding the Bearcats and their staff under new head coach Scott Satterfield. Cincinnati commitment Jake Wheelock was one of the standout offensive linemen in the early morning session on Sunday. The three-star talked glowingly about his relationship with Bearcats offensive line coach Nic Cardwell and says he's 100-percent locked in with an official visit schedule on June 16-18. Three-star wide receiver Jordan Ward had the chance to visit Cincinnati's campus the day before camp and was impressed with everything he saw during his time with the staff. Sunshine State wide receivers Zymarion Lang and Shamar Rigby also made the trek to Cincy's campus over the weekend before showcasing their skills on Sunday and making big-time plays.

LOUISVILLE

Marquise Lightfoot

New head coach Jeff Brohm and his coaching staff had plenty of buzz surrounding their program on Sunday, with numerous targets expressing strong interest in the Cardinals. Ondre Evans was a standout day at cornerback and already has officials set with NC State and Vanderbilt, but says Louisville is also in-line to possibly get an official in June as well. Marquise Lightfoot, the defensive line MVP, also made the trek to Louisville before competing in the Rivals Camp Series. While Desman Stephens had a strong showing over the weekend and has Louisville among his contenders. Zuri Madison took home a Gold Ball for his stellar play at offensive tackle on Saturday, while Illinois, West Virginia and Miami are currently standing out, Louisville is expressing a lot of interest as well. The three-star admits if the Cardinals get involved, that could be a game-changer.

PURDUE

Jaden Ball

New Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters and his staff had two of their commitments on display Sunday in offensive linemen Jaden Ball and Jordan King. Both players looked the part of future Big Ten linemen during Sunday's morning session, displaying powerful punches and solid footwork with each winning a majority of their 1-on-1 reps. Purdue is also in the mix with Rivals250 defensive end Marquise Lightfoot, who visited the Boilermakers back in March. Lightfoot took home MVP honors during Sunday's camp after his head-turning performance. Javon Hammonds won a Gold Ball for his impressive effort at defensive end during the lineman portion of camp. He has officials set up with both Pitt and West Virginia, but the Boilermakers have offered and remain contenders. Desman Stephens also visited Purdue recently and it will be a factor for the three-star athlete.

OHIO STATE

Aaron Scott

The Buckeyes are involved with a lot of top performers from this past Sunday's action, highlighted by defensive line MVP Marquise Lightfoot, who visited Ohio State at the beginning of April. Four-star cornerback Aaron Scott was also a top performer on Sunday, picking up a Gold Ball for his outstanding play. He has the Buckeyes in his top 12 and was back in Columbus earlier this month. Class of 2025 linebacker Justin Hill proved to have every tool to be one of the best prospects at his position. Ohio State is one of the programs in early for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect, who is likely due for a ratings bump in the future. Underclassmen Luka Gilbert (2025) and Khalief Canty (2026) were equally impressive and are at elite-level status. Both were also at Ohio State earlier in April.

WISCONSIN

Kyan Berry-Johnson