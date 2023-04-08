Before Cincinnati makes the move to the Big 12 in July, it's taking one more asset with it from the American Athletic Conference.

On Saturday afternoon, Temple center Jamille Reynolds announced he intends to transfer from Temple to the Bearcats. The 6-foot-11, 280-pound post will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Reynolds is currently visiting Cincinnati this weekend. He had previously announced a top five that also included Kansas, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Central Florida.

In his lone season with Temple (2022-23), Reynolds averaged 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He played in 22 games for the Owls, 11 of which were starts,

A three-star recruit and No. 38 center by Rivals.com out of Lakewood (Fla.) in the 2020 class, Reynolds spent the 2020-21 and 21-22 seasons at UCF, where he averaged five points and 2.9 rebounds as a freshman. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.4 points and two rebounds per game.