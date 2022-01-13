Reports: Cincinnati assistant coach Perry Eliano to join Ohio State staff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More changes are on the way for Ryan Day's coaching staff.
Multiple reports indicate that former Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano will join Ohio State's coaching staff to coach safeties.
With this, Ohio State will be forced to make another move on its coaching staff. According to multiple reports, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will not return to the coaching staff next season.
Ohio State has not confirmed Eliano''s hiring, Coombs' departure or any other moves within the defensive coaching staff.
Eliano spent the last two seasons coaching cornerbacks with the Bearcats, developing players like Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Coby Bryant. In 2021, Cincinnati had the nation's second-best pass defense, allowing 169.2 passing yards per game and 5.74 yards per attempt.
Previously to Cincinnati, Eliano coached special teams and safeties at University of Texas San Antonio and special teams and cornerbacks at New Mexico, along with a stint as New Mexico's interim head coach in 2019.
Eliano also spent two years as an associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Bowling Green.
Ohio State has already made a few changes to its defensive coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season, bringing in former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for the same role with the Buckeyes, while defensive play-caller and secondary coach Matt Barnes left to become the defensive coordinator at Memphis.
