Reports: Cincinnati assistant coach Perry Eliano to join Ohio State staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More changes are on the way for Ryan Day's coaching staff.

Multiple reports indicate that former Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano will join Ohio State's coaching staff to coach safeties.

With this, Ohio State will be forced to make another move on its coaching staff. According to multiple reports, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will not return to the coaching staff next season.

Ohio State has not confirmed Eliano''s hiring, Coombs' departure or any other moves within the defensive coaching staff.