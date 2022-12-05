Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has been announced as Cincinnati's next head football coach. He was 25-24 in four seasons with the Cardinals, leading the program to three bowl games. Here is early reaction from some of Cincinnati and Louisville commits.

“I’m thrilled and excited. He seems like a great quality coach and I look forward to developing a relationship with him.”



“I'm not familiar with coach Satterfield at all. I’ve never met him and he never recruited me while I was being recruited. I don’t even know if he knows who I am.”

“It was really a surprise. I woke up with a text from my dad saying that we got a coach. I think it’s a great hire he’s had success at Louisville and I wanna build a relationship with him. The Fenway Bowl should be interesting.”

“It’s shocking, couldn’t have imagined it happening.“

“It’s cool. Hopefully he continues to make our program successful.”

“I don’t know much yet.”

“I’ll just say business is business and coach just had to make a business decision.”

"I’ve been through it before so I understand how things work. I’m excited for him and wish him success."

