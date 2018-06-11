Joliet (IL) Catholic Academy junior running back recruit Kenyette Williams (5-foot-10, 188 pounds) was impressive at a recently held North Central College satellite camp and several college coaches have taken noticed of Williams. Cincinnati extended Williams his first scholarship offer after his impressive NCC camp and Williams discusses his Bearcats offer and more here.

"A few of the Cincinnati coaches saw me at the North Central College satellite camp back on Thursday," Williams said. "They shot some video of my at the camp and passed it along to the other coaches. The day after the camp I was asked to call the Cincinnati coaches and that's when they offered me a scholarship."

Williams had a feeling that Cincinnati was interested in him but adding his first offer from the Bearcats was still a great surprise.

"It's a great feeling to go to a college camp and come away with a scholarship offer. I was talking with the Cincinnati coaches all through the camp so I wasn't totally surprised with an offer. I know that Cincinnati is a great school and also a great football program. The coaches at Cincinnati want me to come out and visit them soon. Once I'm finished with my camps I'll get out to visit them."

So have any other schools started to take notice of Williams this summer?

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Boston College, Minnesota, Indiana, Missouri, Miami of Ohio plus Marshall and Holy Cross. Moat of those coaches want to see me at camps this summer and to stay in touch."

Williams also has a handful of college camp dates coming up.

"I'm looking at camping at Illinois soon. I'm also going out to Nebraska with some teammates for the Friday Night Lights camp and I also plan to get out to Missouri for a one day camp all over the next few weeks."

Williams is also excited to start his Hilltoppers team camp today.

"We start team camp on Monday. We generally go Monday through Thursday and we also lift and also have some team 7on7 events. I'm just really excited to get going with my team. This will be the year we come back and have a big season. Everyone is working hard and is confident in each other and also in our game."

Kenyetta Williams has a scholarship offer from Cincinnati.

