News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 11:06:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Pickett Virtually Weighing Options

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

With the NCAA recruiting dead period extended through the month of June, recruits are unable to physically see schools in-person. As a result, the best schools can do is give players a virtual tou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}