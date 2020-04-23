Cincinnati added to its already, top 25 nationally ranked class for 2020, according to Rivals.com. And this time, it came from another area that's become a recruiting hot bed: Chicago.

Three-star wide receiver Will Pauling announced on social media Thursday that he's committed to the Bearcats. Pauling had 14 offers in total, including from Syracuse, Air Force and over half of the members of the Mid-American Conference.

Pauling last visited Cincinnati in February for a junior day.

"Overall I just really like it at Cincinnati and I'm also building up a strong relationship with the coaches," Pauling told Rivals.com after that visit. "They are great guys and I get along great with them."

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Pauling's decision.