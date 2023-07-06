Just minutes before midnight ET Wednesday, West Memphis (Ark.) defensive end Marquaze Parker couldn't wait any longer.

It might have seemed like an odd time, but Parker was ready. He announced he'd committed to Cincinnati via social media.

"I just like the city, how the stadium is in the middle of the city," Parker previously told BearcatReport.com. "They’re getting new facilities and I really like the coaching staff.”

Parker was recruited primarily by assistant coach Walter Stewart. He was offered by the Bearcats following his performance just a few weeks ago at their camp.

"He text me, told me he liked me, we’ve been texting and he got me to camp," Parker previously told BearcatReport.com. "He’s gonna keep it real with you, tell you what it is and tell you what’s right. He’s accountable."

Parker chose Cincinnati over offers from Memphis, UNLV, Arkansas State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tennessee-Martin.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Parker's decision.

