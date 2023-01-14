Cincinnati picked up its 15th addition through the transfer portal on Saturday. This one brings some punch for the offense.

Washington State wide receiver Donovan Ollie announced his intent to transfer to the Bearcats. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, including the NCAA allowed extra season for those who played during the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.

This past season, Ollie played in 12 games, 11 of those starts. He accumulated 491 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions. Ollie opted to not appear in the Cougars' bowl game.

After a redshirt season in 2019, he totaled 70 catches for 807 yards and four touchdowns over the past three seasons.

A member of the 2019 class out of Wylie High School (TX), Ollie was ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals.com. Among his 16 scholarship offers were Utah, Northwestern, Boston College and Iowa State.